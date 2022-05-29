Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 17,972 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,972 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Iridium Communications worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1,835.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after buying an additional 139,503 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 8.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRDM. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $118,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IRDM opened at $38.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $48.95.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.83 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

