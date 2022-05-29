Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AON were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in AON by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 222,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,662,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.90.

AON stock opened at $281.68 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $223.19 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.36. The firm has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 0.94.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

