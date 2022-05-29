Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. Gunma Bank Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 45,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,199,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $59.97 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $70.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.61.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

