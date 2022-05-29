Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,436 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in American International Group by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,225,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in American International Group by 159.9% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 115,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in American International Group by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 359,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after purchasing an additional 171,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,068,000 after purchasing an additional 347,548 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

American International Group stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

