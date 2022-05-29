Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 8,170 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,170 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 247.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TT. Barclays reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.07.

NYSE:TT opened at $140.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $128.13 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

