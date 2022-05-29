Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Lab USA Inc. offer end-to-end mission services which provide access to space for civil, defense and commercial markets. It designs and manufactures the Electron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform and is developing the Neutron launch vehicle. Rocket Lab USA Inc., formerly known as Vector Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Long Beach, California. “

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

RKLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA to $6.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 17.72.

Shares of Rocket Lab USA stock opened at 5.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.30. Rocket Lab USA has a fifty-two week low of 4.27 and a fifty-two week high of 21.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 9.68.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter valued at $12,019,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter valued at about $15,993,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 54,573 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 31,293 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,260,000.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rocket Lab USA (RKLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.