Roth Capital Cuts First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) Price Target to $9.00

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of FWBI stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. First Wave BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWBI. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in First Wave BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Wave BioPharma by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 33,143 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties; and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

