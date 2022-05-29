SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) PT Set at €16.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser In…

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €16.00 ($17.02) price objective on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SFQ. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($19.15) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €12.00 ($12.77) target price on shares of SAF-Holland in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($17.02) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($19.15) price objective on SAF-Holland in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.83) target price on SAF-Holland in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of ETR:SFQ opened at €7.55 ($8.03) on Wednesday. SAF-Holland has a 1 year low of €6.75 ($7.18) and a 1 year high of €14.20 ($15.11). The company has a market capitalization of $342.73 million and a PE ratio of 8.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.99, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

