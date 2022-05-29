SafeBlast (BLAST) Price Reaches $0.0000

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 29th. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. SafeBlast has a total market capitalization of $757,356.53 and approximately $171,709.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,755.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.18 or 0.00632418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00179501 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00016395 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

