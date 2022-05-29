SafeCoin Achieves Market Cap of $5.41 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.41 million and $2,698.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,419.60 or 0.99973035 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00032626 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.79 or 0.00196370 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00092308 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00119000 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00194274 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005262 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00032743 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

