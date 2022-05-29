Saga (LON:SAGA) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $262.65

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 262.65 ($3.31) and traded as low as GBX 211.41 ($2.66). Saga shares last traded at GBX 223.20 ($2.81), with a volume of 388,142 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 232.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 262.35. The company has a market cap of £313.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10.

Saga Company Profile (LON:SAGA)

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, and personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.

