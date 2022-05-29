Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Issues Earnings Results

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $6.97, Briefing.com reports. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $200.00 on Friday. Sanderson Farms has a 1 year low of $155.34 and a 1 year high of $201.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

SAFM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.29.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

