Sandia Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 177,270 Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 177,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter worth $543,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter worth $255,000. Benefit Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000.

Get Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

LGACU remained flat at $$9.83 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,749. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.