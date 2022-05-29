Sandia Investment Management LP Invests $1.14 Million in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)

Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 113,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000. Sandia Investment Management LP owned about 0.15% of SVF Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SVF Investment by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in SVF Investment by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SVF Investment by 259.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 53.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVFA traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,818. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. SVF Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

SVF Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

