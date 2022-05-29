Sandia Investment Management LP Invests $1.41 Million in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)

Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 143,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000. Sandia Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.33% of East Resources Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in East Resources Acquisition by 5,760.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $246,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERES remained flat at $$9.94 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,492. East Resources Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

