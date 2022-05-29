Sandia Investment Management LP Makes New $885,000 Investment in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU)

Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 88,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Separately, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ACAHU remained flat at $$9.79 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,536. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $10.34.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.