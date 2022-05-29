Sandia Investment Management LP Takes Position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU)

Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 217,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPACU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 20,057 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Shares of GPACU stock remained flat at $$9.83 on Friday. 2,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,099. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

