Sandia Investment Management LP Takes Position in Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THACU)

Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THACU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 308,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Thrive Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thrive Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Thrive Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $758,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Thrive Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,022,000.

Get Thrive Acquisition alerts:

Thrive Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.06 during trading hours on Friday. Thrive Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09.

Thrive Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in consumer health and wellness industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THACU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thrive Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thrive Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.