Santiment Network Token (SAN) Price Reaches $0.24 on Top Exchanges

Santiment Network Token (SAN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One Santiment Network Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000823 BTC on exchanges. Santiment Network Token has a total market capitalization of $15.28 million and $14,198.00 worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Santiment Network Token has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,341.58 or 0.99981150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002034 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Santiment Network Token Profile

SAN is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,293,579 coins. The official website for Santiment Network Token is santiment.net . Santiment Network Token’s official message board is medium.com/santiment . Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Santiment will be a financial market data and content platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain space. Santiment offers data feeds and content streams (including newswires) alongside a regularly updated database of cryptocurrency projects. “

