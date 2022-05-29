Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.

TSE:SIS opened at C$14.31 on Friday. Savaria has a twelve month low of C$12.73 and a twelve month high of C$22.63. The company has a market cap of C$920.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$189.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$182.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Savaria will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SIS shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Savaria in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Savaria in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.28.

In other news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.48, for a total transaction of C$437,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,185,375.

Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

