SB Global Advisers Ltd Takes $102.52 Million Position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

SB Global Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,138,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,517,000. IonQ makes up 2.0% of SB Global Advisers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. SB Global Advisers Ltd owned 3.19% of IonQ as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IONQ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IONQ. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of IonQ from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of IonQ from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on IonQ from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE:IONQ opened at $5.93 on Friday. IonQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.79.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

