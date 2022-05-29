Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,485.67 ($43.86).

SDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,420 ($43.04) price target on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,500 ($44.04) to GBX 3,400 ($42.78) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($40.27) target price on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday.

In other news, insider Peter Harrison sold 4,606 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,894 ($36.42), for a total transaction of £133,297.64 ($167,733.28).

Shares of Schroders stock traded up GBX 42 ($0.53) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,936 ($36.94). 229,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,097. The company has a market cap of £8.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,023.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,255.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. Schroders has a 52 week low of GBX 2,674 ($33.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,913 ($49.24).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of GBX 85 ($1.07) per share. This is a positive change from Schroders’s previous dividend of $37.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Schroders’s payout ratio is 0.53%.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

