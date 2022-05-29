Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($74.47) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on G24. Barclays set a €65.00 ($69.15) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($71.28) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($79.79) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($68.09) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($82.98) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

ETR G24 opened at €57.86 ($61.55) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €56.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €57.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. Scout24 has a 12-month low of €46.90 ($49.89) and a 12-month high of €73.36 ($78.04). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.23.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

