ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Lowered to $550.00 at Mizuho

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ServiceNow from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $638.59.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $476.29 on Wednesday. ServiceNow has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $495.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $559.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total value of $3,674,946.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,664.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.44, for a total transaction of $2,877,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,370 shares of company stock worth $8,436,928. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,862,000 after purchasing an additional 306,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,509,544,000 after purchasing an additional 65,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,108,603,000 after buying an additional 241,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after buying an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,792,963,000 after buying an additional 67,385 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

