Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SVT stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.64. 1,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Servotronics has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The conglomerate reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Servotronics had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $10.56 million during the quarter.

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

