Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $237.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) will report $237.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $235.51 million and the highest is $241.26 million. Shake Shack posted sales of $187.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year sales of $940.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $919.60 million to $953.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHAK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.19.

Shares of Shake Shack stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,300. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $40.34 and a 52-week high of $111.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Shake Shack by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Shake Shack by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Shake Shack by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

