Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Analysts predict that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) will announce sales of $1.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty Four analysts have provided estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Shopify reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year sales of $5.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $6.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $8.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Shopify from $660.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Shopify from $900.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Shopify from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $938.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.9% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify stock traded up $17.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $369.04. 3,113,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,729,277. The company has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.23 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $513.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $893.53. Shopify has a 1 year low of $308.06 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a current ratio of 11.84.

Shopify’s stock is set to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

