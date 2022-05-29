Short Interest in Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Drops By 36.3%

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRYGet Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,200 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the April 30th total of 273,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,388,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($9.06) to GBX 660 ($8.31) in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($10.07) to GBX 720 ($9.06) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.25.

ATDRY opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $2.57.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

