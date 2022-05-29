Short Interest in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Decreases By 45.3%

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,300 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the April 30th total of 514,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of BIOLASE stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. BIOLASE has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.75). The company had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 62.40% and a negative net margin of 34.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIOL shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.50 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BIOLASE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BIOLASE during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in BIOLASE during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in BIOLASE in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

