Short Interest in Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Rises By 79.3%

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,550,000 shares, a growth of 79.3% from the April 30th total of 4,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brickell Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on Brickell Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered Brickell Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of BBI opened at $0.16 on Friday. Brickell Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25.

Brickell Biotech ( NASDAQ:BBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 191.55% and a negative net margin of 8,325.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brickell Biotech will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brickell Biotech by 14.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,112,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 401,276 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,479 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 699,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 89,345 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Brickell Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors.

