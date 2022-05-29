Short Interest in Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Declines By 56.6%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the April 30th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTVCY opened at $21.40 on Friday. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average of $23.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

BTVCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Britvic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Britvic from GBX 1,120 ($14.09) to GBX 1,000 ($12.58) in a report on Friday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.19.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

