Short Interest in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Grows By 50.0%

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in California BanCorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 522,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 2,486.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 312,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 300,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALB traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.70. 29,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723. California BanCorp has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average is $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.12.

California BanCorp ( NASDAQ:CALB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.94%.

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

