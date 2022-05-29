Short Interest in Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Declines By 35.0%

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 867,900 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the April 30th total of 1,335,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,127,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cresco Labs from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Cresco Labs from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Cresco Labs from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.79.

OTCMKTS CRLBF opened at $3.74 on Friday. Cresco Labs has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

