Short Interest in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Expands By 86.5%

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 86.5% from the April 30th total of 756,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 840,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NYSE CRH traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,119. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CRH has a 1 year low of $37.47 and a 1 year high of $54.54.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.2266 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 3.1%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CRH from €56.00 ($59.57) to €50.00 ($53.19) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Redburn Partners cut CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CRH from €54.00 ($57.45) to €52.00 ($55.32) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CRH by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in CRH by 224.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 22,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,614 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CRH by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,019,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CRH by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 881,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,313,000 after purchasing an additional 47,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

