Short Interest in Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Drops By 49.2%

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the April 30th total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CYTH traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 14,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,377. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. Cyclo Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $13.00.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 915.04% and a negative return on equity of 109.71%. The company had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Markus Sieger purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 18,635 shares of company stock worth $45,448. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 21.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cyclo Therapeutics by 20.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cyclo Therapeutics by 14.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

