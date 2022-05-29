Short Interest in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) Decreases By 56.1%

DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the April 30th total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DHB Capital by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,186 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHB Capital stock remained flat at $$9.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75. DHB Capital has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.09.

DHB Capital Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

