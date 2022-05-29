Short Interest in G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Decreases By 41.5%

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the April 30th total of 117,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

GPHBF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 129,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,964. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08. G6 Materials has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.16.

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

