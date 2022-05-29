Short Interest in Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Rises By 67.1%

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,900 shares, an increase of 67.1% from the April 30th total of 260,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS HAIIF remained flat at $$2.40 during trading on Friday. Haitian International has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23.
Haitian International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Haitian International (HAIIF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Haitian International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haitian International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.