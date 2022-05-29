Short Interest in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Decreases By 37.5%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ HOVNP traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $19.87. 1,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,716. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.43. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a fifty-two week low of $14.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.4766 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%.

