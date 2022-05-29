Short Interest in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Declines By 50.2%

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the April 30th total of 141,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ IMNM traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.42. 26,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,557. The stock has a market cap of $41.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.76. Immunome has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Immunome will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMNM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Immunome from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunome in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Immunome by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Immunome by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Immunome in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Immunome in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunome during the first quarter worth about $80,000. 23.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunome Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

