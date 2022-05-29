Short Interest in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Grows By 83.2%

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 83.2% from the April 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,773. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $30.84 and a 12 month high of $37.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average of $34.55.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This is a boost from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.