Short Interest in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Grows By 83.2%

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 83.2% from the April 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,773. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $30.84 and a 12 month high of $37.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average of $34.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This is a boost from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLW. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 128.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 78,780 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 203,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after acquiring an additional 14,170 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $695,000.

