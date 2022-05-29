Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Decreases By 53.7%

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the April 30th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VKQ traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.76. 183,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,392. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $14.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

