Short Interest in Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Increases By 100.0%

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 534,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of IONKF remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 43,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,332. Ionic Brands has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.
Ionic Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
