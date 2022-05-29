Short Interest in Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Increases By 100.0%

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 534,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IONKF remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 43,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,332. Ionic Brands has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

Ionic Brands Corp., through its subsidiaries, extracts, manufactures, brands, and distributes cannabis consumables and concentrate extract products in Washington and Oregon. The company provides cannabis oils and concentrates, infusions, and distillates; vaporizers; and hard goods, such as cartridges, applicators, pens, jars, etc.

