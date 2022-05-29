Short Interest in Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Increases By 78.7%

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,642,000 shares, a growth of 78.7% from the April 30th total of 3,717,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 353.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KHOTF shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. DNB Markets raised Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kahoot! ASA from 40.00 to 37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Kahoot! ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS:KHOTF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,332. Kahoot! ASA has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kahoot! ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kahoot! ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.