Short Interest in L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) Expands By 66.7%

L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of LNFA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 10,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,040. L&F Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $10.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNFA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in L&F Acquisition by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in L&F Acquisition by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in L&F Acquisition by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in L&F Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in L&F Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

L&F Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the governance, risk, and compliance and legal technology and software sectors.

