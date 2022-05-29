Short Interest in Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Declines By 43.4%

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the April 30th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of MVVYF remained flat at $$0.06 during trading hours on Friday. 1,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,037. Moovly Media has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08.
About Moovly Media (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moovly Media (MVVYF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Moovly Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moovly Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.