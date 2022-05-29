Short Interest in Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Rises By 65.7%

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,200 shares, an increase of 65.7% from the April 30th total of 260,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,312.0 days.

Shares of NFPDF remained flat at $$66.73 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.41 and a 200-day moving average of $72.83. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $66.73 and a 1 year high of $66.73.

Get Nissin Foods Holdings Co.Ltd. alerts:

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nissin Foods Holdings Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through the Nissin Food Products, Myojo Foods, Chilled and Frozen Foods, The Americas, China, and Others segments. Its products include packaged instant noodles, cup noodles, chilled and frozen foods, soups, cereal foods, dairy products, confectionery, rice crackers and snacks, beverages, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nissin Foods Holdings Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissin Foods Holdings Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.