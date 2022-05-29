Short Interest in Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Rises By 65.7%

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,200 shares, an increase of 65.7% from the April 30th total of 260,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,312.0 days.
Shares of NFPDF remained flat at $$66.73 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.41 and a 200-day moving average of $72.83. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $66.73 and a 1 year high of $66.73.
Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
