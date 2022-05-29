Short Interest in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) Declines By 48.4%

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,800 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the April 30th total of 239,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 405,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:NISN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 98,066 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $17.83.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.42 million during the quarter. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 22.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 214.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 265,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 2,772.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 108,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 104,698 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 44,779 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 190.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 43,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

