Short Interest in Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL) Declines By 60.7%

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the April 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQL traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $25.11. 6,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $25.60.

Get Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.