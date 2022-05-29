Short Interest in Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Rises By 45.7%

Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 913,900 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the April 30th total of 627,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:TRX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 980,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.83. Tanzanian Gold has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.60.

Get Tanzanian Gold alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tanzanian Gold by 325.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 467,274 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tanzanian Gold in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tanzanian Gold by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.70 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanzanian Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Tanzanian Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Gold Corporation in April 2019.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tanzanian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanzanian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.